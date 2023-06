Blue sky day

Beautiful weather and 26C temps a couple of days ago. We call the pier the lipstick or helter-skelter because it just reminds us of both. It’s official name is the vertical pier, it’s viewing platform was empty when this was taken. It’s a strange monstrosity that does not seem to fit in anywhere all you do is get used to it!!

Best on black



