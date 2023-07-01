Previous
Star Wars?! by craftymeg
Star Wars?!

That’s what this photo reminds me of, it’s actually on the river Tees. It always reminds me of the walkers from star wars for obvious reasons! Taken from the South Gare Redcar.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Margaret Brown

bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Exactly! These look like giant vehicles from an alien planet 😀
July 1st, 2023  
