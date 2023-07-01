Sign up
Star Wars?!
That’s what this photo reminds me of, it’s actually on the river Tees. It always reminds me of the walkers from star wars for obvious reasons! Taken from the South Gare Redcar.
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
1st July 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Exactly! These look like giant vehicles from an alien planet 😀
July 1st, 2023
