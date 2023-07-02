Previous
Choir by craftymeg
I have just found this very old photo of my junior school choir. I remember the day and this photo being taken, it was 63 years ago after we had won in the choir competition in Whitby. It was taken near Whitby Abbey.. I remember everyone’s name except for 2 which I think isn’t bad for such a long time ago. My sister is also on the photo, I was 10 my sister was 8..
I’m afraid black doesn’t help much.

Now here’s a question, can anyone pick me out?
Just to make it fun a pack of handmade cards goes to the winner!!


Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
KV ace
I’ve studied the picture to try and figure out which one is you… my guess is the third to the left of the adult with the lighter hair & glasses on the right… she is in the second row up from the bottom. I’d love to win some of your cards… you do beautiful work. I think your sister might be the shortest one in the center of the front row.
July 2nd, 2023  
Pat
I think front row, second in from the left. I also would love to win some of your lovely cards 🙏😊 great memories here and I’m super impressed with your recall on the names!
July 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
What a cute vintage photo!
July 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh! I love to see old school photos - so difficult to pick little Margaret as I have only known you from 375. But my guess is the one on the right end of the row before last row ( behind the teacher in glasses!! ) If so your sister may have been front row second from right!
July 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful heritage photo
July 2nd, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
@beryl @pattyblue @kvphoto
Sorry no to all. Have another go!!

A big clue, I haven’t changed hugely to my profile photo!!
July 2nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love the uniforms - wish they were still required now!
July 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Second last row on the right?
July 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
This is doing my head in !!! Ha ! could it be the centre girl on the 4th row from the front!!!
July 2nd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
July 2nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
A blast from the past! 4th row, 2nd in from the right?
July 2nd, 2023  
