Choir

I have just found this very old photo of my junior school choir. I remember the day and this photo being taken, it was 63 years ago after we had won in the choir competition in Whitby. It was taken near Whitby Abbey.. I remember everyone’s name except for 2 which I think isn’t bad for such a long time ago. My sister is also on the photo, I was 10 my sister was 8..

I’m afraid black doesn’t help much.



Now here’s a question, can anyone pick me out?

Just to make it fun a pack of handmade cards goes to the winner!!





