Previous
Photo 550
Huddling
Again at Paddy’s Hole, a group of little fishing boats tied together to keep them safe.
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
2
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3836
photos
164
followers
71
following
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
550
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 10
Tags
boats
,
fishing-
,
-redcar-paddys-hole-july
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They must be bobbing along in this weather - lovely bright colours!
July 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Love these boats all huddled together.
July 11th, 2023
