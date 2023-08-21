Sign up
Previous
Photo 591
Early
Another sent to me by our granddaughter who is a student in Newcastle. She gets some really unusual photos! This time an old fashioned street light not one of the LED kind.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3877
photos
164
followers
72
following
161% complete
View this month »
Dawn
ace
Lovely indeed
August 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light.
August 21st, 2023
