True heather by craftymeg
True heather

Just a close up of the heather that I have been posting. So pretty and more pinky mauve than purple. It is like this for about another 2 weeks before it goes back over.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Dianne
Gorgeous!
August 22nd, 2023  
haskar ace
Beautiful close up. I love blooming heather, it's a pity that the season lasts so short.
August 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
So lovely! You've taught me about true heather and I'll know it if I see it. =)
August 22nd, 2023  
