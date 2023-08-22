Sign up
Previous
Photo 592
True heather
Just a close up of the heather that I have been posting. So pretty and more pinky mauve than purple. It is like this for about another 2 weeks before it goes back over.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
3
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3878
photos
164
followers
72
following
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
Tags
heath-moorland-heather-purple-wild-northyork-moors
Dianne
Gorgeous!
August 22nd, 2023
haskar
ace
Beautiful close up. I love blooming heather, it's a pity that the season lasts so short.
August 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
So lovely! You've taught me about true heather and I'll know it if I see it. =)
August 22nd, 2023
