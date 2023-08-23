The Burrow

The Weasley residence from Harry Potter, it’s meant to look higgildy piggildy!!

I sketched this as a new home card for my son and partner who loves this style of sketching and a copy for a birthday card for my daughter in law who is also a fan. It was fun to do and know it didn’t matter if lines and angles were a bit off.



There are many versions of this house, I quite like this one and may do another version of it a different colour.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.