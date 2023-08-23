Previous
The Burrow by craftymeg
Photo 593

The Burrow

The Weasley residence from Harry Potter, it’s meant to look higgildy piggildy!!
I sketched this as a new home card for my son and partner who loves this style of sketching and a copy for a birthday card for my daughter in law who is also a fan. It was fun to do and know it didn’t matter if lines and angles were a bit off.

There are many versions of this house, I quite like this one and may do another version of it a different colour.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I just love your sketches Margaret, so much talent you have!
August 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Magical! Perfect story telling capture for a book too!
August 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Love your sketches
August 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it , it would be good to see the red headed occupants ! fav
August 23rd, 2023  
Chris Jordan ace
I love this. You are very talented in many respects. Great shot and drawing!
August 23rd, 2023  
Delboy79 ace
Absolutely gorgeous
August 23rd, 2023  
Mark ace
Very nice. I am envious of your drawing/sketching ability. Exceptional!
August 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise