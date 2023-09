The next project

Half of a hexagon jacket, amazingly easy to follow and alter the pattern. Whoever thought of it was ingenious, when folded in a particular way it becomes half a jacket. The hexagon on the crochet /knitting bowl is the second side I have just started. It will take a while to finish but it’s something I have wanted to try out of curiosity. I will post when I finish.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome