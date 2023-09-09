Sign up
Photo 610
My kitchen window view
Our Japanese anemone is in full bloom, a beautiful sight from the window and if the weather stays good it will flower for a couple more months.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
anemone-floral-perennial-border-plant-september
Kathy
ace
What a pleasant sight.
September 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
Such a pretty view!
September 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Such a pretty view Margaret
September 9th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I really like how you filled the frame with them. Beautiful.
September 9th, 2023
Michelle
Beautiful
September 9th, 2023
