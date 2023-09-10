Sign up
Previous
Photo 611
A thank you
From our son for help given during moving was a lovely bouquet of flowers, card and a bottle of wine for his dad. The perfume is lovely and the colours very cheerful.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
flowers-reds-wines-yellow-oranges-bouquet
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and cheerful
September 10th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
So very thoughtful and beautiful.
September 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful close up
September 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
So pretty! What a nice way to say thank you.
September 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2023
