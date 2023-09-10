Previous
A thank you by craftymeg
Photo 611

A thank you

From our son for help given during moving was a lovely bouquet of flowers, card and a bottle of wine for his dad. The perfume is lovely and the colours very cheerful.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
10th September 2023

Margaret Brown

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and cheerful
September 10th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
So very thoughtful and beautiful.
September 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful close up
September 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
So pretty! What a nice way to say thank you.
September 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2023  
