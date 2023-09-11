Dainty

So pretty in the sunlight this shrub under my kitchen window always looks so pretty.

Nice on black



An exciting day today finally took delivery of my Ikea units for a revamped craft studio. I got to choose all the fixtures with no arguments from hubbie. I’ve waited 25 years for a proper space fit for use. I have no idea where any thing is and hope everything will fit into the new drawers. It’s been a nightmare doing my orders and finding all the materials I have needed. I can’t believe I have got this far, hubbie has been a brick , laying laminate, painting and decorating and now putting the ikea units together, he’s put 4 together today. I have baked him a cherry bakewell for all his efforts. I love him and appreciate him dearly. 💕I will post a picture when it’s done, I can’t wait.