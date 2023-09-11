So pretty in the sunlight this shrub under my kitchen window always looks so pretty.
Nice on black
An exciting day today finally took delivery of my Ikea units for a revamped craft studio. I got to choose all the fixtures with no arguments from hubbie. I’ve waited 25 years for a proper space fit for use. I have no idea where any thing is and hope everything will fit into the new drawers. It’s been a nightmare doing my orders and finding all the materials I have needed. I can’t believe I have got this far, hubbie has been a brick , laying laminate, painting and decorating and now putting the ikea units together, he’s put 4 together today. I have baked him a cherry bakewell for all his efforts. I love him and appreciate him dearly. 💕I will post a picture when it’s done, I can’t wait.