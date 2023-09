Drawers drawers and more drawers

Our living room today is rather crowded with drawers and cabinets. My shattered hubbie has worked non stop since yesterday and put together 7 carcasses and drawers and now he is taking them upstairs and putting them all together and sorting out my craft studio.it’s starting to feel very real eeek!

No better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.