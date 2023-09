Rhubarb and custard

Thatโ€™s what these colours remind me of and take me back to childhood boiled sweets. Does anyone else remember sour plooms, fishes, licorice and black currant , pineapple chunks, cola cubes, satin cushions, dolly mixtures, fruit salad, sherbet fountains, aniseed balls, chewy nuts, Teacakes, licorice-torpedoes, cherry lips, to name but just a few!๐Ÿ˜‹.

Better on black



