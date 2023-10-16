Cleveland Way

This afternoon we took a trip up past Gribdale village and onto the moors. This is one of the route makers in the left hand photo for the Cleveland Way and Roseberry Topping and the right hand photo are the steps and route the sign is pointing to.



This is also the site of the start of the hike to Captain Cooks Monument. There were a lot of walkers today even though it was a rather chilly 9c .



Copied from the info site

The Cleveland Way National Trail is a 109 mile (175 km) walking route through beautiful and ever-changing landscapes and scenery. Officially opened on 24th May 1969, it was the second recognised National Trail in England and Wales.



Starting from the attractive market town of Helmsley, the Cleveland Way heads across the inspirational, and breathtaking heather moorland of the North York Moors National Park, before reaching the coast at Saltburn-by-the-Sea. From here it’s a visual feast along the North Yorkshire coastline to Filey, passing old fishing villages and lively coastal towns.



The National Trail runs through the famous smuggler’s village of Robin Hood’s Bay and the popular seaside resorts of Scarborough and Whitby – one of England’s best coastal towns and home to Whitby Abbey, the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula.



Best on black



