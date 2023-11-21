Next
Charlie by craftymeg
Charlie

It’s a year today since Charlie crossed over the rainbow bridge. He was loved and is so missed. He was 17 and 3 months so had a good life, very spoilt which wasn’t hard as he was so good natured.
He wasn’t a cuddly cat as the photo shows(he was trying to get down ) but he had to be next to you and was a little shadow he used to follow us around the neighborhood when we went for a walk and when I went swimming he used to walk and wait for me to come out of the pool and walk back home with me.
He never bit or scratched always came when called and after he lost his hearing he used come to waves and beckoning.
The street children loved him and I would find them sitting on the curb while they made a fuss of him.
This is his last photo on his way to the vets on the day.
So here’s to my Charlie Brown, I just had to mark the day.

Thank you for all your comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Dianne ace
He had a big personality and you certainly had him fora very long time. Happy memories.
November 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! I can tell you loved your Charlie. So very sorry.
November 21st, 2024  
