All that Glitters!! by craftymeg
All that Glitters!!

My newest acquisition, a set of beautiful juicy glitter gel pens, they are brilliant, 80 of them and all glittery, I’m in heaven. I had to wait for them as I ordered through Amazon and they came from the USA as we don’t have any here. We have other inferior ones that put you off using them forever but these are a joy to use. Plus there are 80 refills!

My only bug bear was because of the import the postage is more than the pens! The pens cost a fantastic $20 +postage is over £30!

I think I’m set up now as hubbie got me the KARIN gel pens 50 set for Christmas but I needed these others to help spin them out . They are too good to waste!!
I will post a piece of work when I get one sorted. At the moment I am knitting and have crochet on the go.

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Margaret Brown

Louise & Ken ace
I just said to Ken that I found my soulmate on 365! I have a big assortment that I bought on sale through Cricut, but they can be used independently of the machine! Give me paper, pens and art supplies, and I can be satisfied for hours on end! (Yes, I've done stages of knitting and crochet, embroidery and a lot of sewing, but set the needles aside for paper crafts!)
January 13th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I know you will enjoy using these. They will add an extra dimension to your cards and pictures.
January 13th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful array of colours
January 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow - we'll look forward to seeing your first production...
January 13th, 2024  
