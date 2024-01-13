All that Glitters!!

My newest acquisition, a set of beautiful juicy glitter gel pens, they are brilliant, 80 of them and all glittery, I’m in heaven. I had to wait for them as I ordered through Amazon and they came from the USA as we don’t have any here. We have other inferior ones that put you off using them forever but these are a joy to use. Plus there are 80 refills!



My only bug bear was because of the import the postage is more than the pens! The pens cost a fantastic $20 +postage is over £30!



I think I’m set up now as hubbie got me the KARIN gel pens 50 set for Christmas but I needed these others to help spin them out . They are too good to waste!!

I will post a piece of work when I get one sorted. At the moment I am knitting and have crochet on the go.



