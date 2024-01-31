Sign up
24 / 365
Winter walk
Cold windy but sunny, temps about 5c. This couple had the beach to themselves,an ideal winter walk
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are welcome and appreciated.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4040
photos
164
followers
71
following
Tags
redcar-beach-sea-dogs-walk-winter-january
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely view of this sunny January day , may be cold but looks beautiful !
January 31st, 2024
Michelle
Lovely capture but looks a bit cold!
January 31st, 2024
