Winter walk by craftymeg
24 / 365

Winter walk

Cold windy but sunny, temps about 5c. This couple had the beach to themselves,an ideal winter walk
31st January 2024

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
Margaret Brown
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely view of this sunny January day , may be cold but looks beautiful !
January 31st, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely capture but looks a bit cold!
January 31st, 2024  
