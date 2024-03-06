Previous
Rosedale by craftymeg
59 / 365

Rosedale

Standing at the top of Chimney Bank and looking down into Rosedale, Lilliput comes to mind. The Dale is steep and beautiful and all the houses and farms are so tiny it looks like a minature landscape…
The large rock in the foreground is part of the edge of the parking area at the top of the bank. The light was not good and the chimneys were in shade so will take them on another occasion. The chimneys are old mining kilns from the days when ore was mined and the kilns would rend the ore down for easy transport by train to the coast.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Lesley Aldridge ace
Super shot, such huge landscapes always have the ability to make me feel so insignificant.
March 6th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful scenic shot.
March 6th, 2024  
Bec ace
Love the view. Beautiful shot.
March 6th, 2024  
