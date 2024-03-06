Rosedale

Standing at the top of Chimney Bank and looking down into Rosedale, Lilliput comes to mind. The Dale is steep and beautiful and all the houses and farms are so tiny it looks like a minature landscape…

The large rock in the foreground is part of the edge of the parking area at the top of the bank. The light was not good and the chimneys were in shade so will take them on another occasion. The chimneys are old mining kilns from the days when ore was mined and the kilns would rend the ore down for easy transport by train to the coast.

Best on black



