The road to Commondale by craftymeg
The road to Commondale

Through a wet car window the view was still beautiful despite the grey drizzle and mists. I am so looking forward to spring which seems to have forgotten the moor at the moment.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beverley ace
This is such a beautiful view… love it!
March 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love the scene with the gate and curve.
March 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful rural view - Spring is anon! fav
March 7th, 2024  
