Previous
60 / 365
The road to Commondale
Through a wet car window the view was still beautiful despite the grey drizzle and mists. I am so looking forward to spring which seems to have forgotten the moor at the moment.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4076
photos
161
followers
71
following
Tags
-york-moors
,
commondale-rain-winter-north
Beverley
ace
This is such a beautiful view… love it!
March 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love the scene with the gate and curve.
March 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful rural view - Spring is anon! fav
March 7th, 2024
