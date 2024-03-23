Between the sand dunes

This is the road to the South Gare and Paddys Hole fishing boat harbour. In the distance is what used to be the Steel Works now a very empty flat works site. To the left over the dune is the shoreline, the right is Teesmouth and behind me Paddys Hole. It used to be so peaceful but now it’s like a camping site with all the camper vans lining the road on each side right up to the lighthouse at the end of the Gare. Now you are lucky to get parked. Funny thing is it’s not a pretty place but it’s easy for the shoreline and walks.

