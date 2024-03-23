Previous
Between the sand dunes by craftymeg
76 / 365

Between the sand dunes

This is the road to the South Gare and Paddys Hole fishing boat harbour. In the distance is what used to be the Steel Works now a very empty flat works site. To the left over the dune is the shoreline, the right is Teesmouth and behind me Paddys Hole. It used to be so peaceful but now it’s like a camping site with all the camper vans lining the road on each side right up to the lighthouse at the end of the Gare. Now you are lucky to get parked. Funny thing is it’s not a pretty place but it’s easy for the shoreline and walks.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great dramatic sky
March 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Glorious sky
March 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
An ominous sky , but I love the touch of sun brushing the tops of the dune grasses !
March 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely
March 23rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a wonderful image - from the bright foreground, along the wires to the threatening sky - just fabulous.
March 23rd, 2024  
