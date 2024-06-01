Moorland Grouse

I hit lucky today, I was just in time to catch this moma grouse. She made herself known to take the attention off and away from the young that were hidden in a clump of marsh grass nearby.



You can see how perfectly marked they are to hide from view. You can also see the start of the Bell heather that flowers in June through to the end of July. This is then taken over by the true moorland heather which flowers from August to just into September. Soon the verges will be swathed with bright pinky purple heather a beautiful sight and one that has become more vibrant and dense over the past few years.

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.