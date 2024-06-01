Previous
Moorland Grouse by craftymeg
Moorland Grouse

I hit lucky today, I was just in time to catch this moma grouse. She made herself known to take the attention off and away from the young that were hidden in a clump of marsh grass nearby.

You can see how perfectly marked they are to hide from view. You can also see the start of the Bell heather that flowers in June through to the end of July. This is then taken over by the true moorland heather which flowers from August to just into September. Soon the verges will be swathed with bright pinky purple heather a beautiful sight and one that has become more vibrant and dense over the past few years.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Margaret Brown

Dorothy ace
Fabulous shot!
June 1st, 2024  
Lesley ace
Stunning detail. What a beauty!
June 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this new to me bird.
June 1st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful
June 1st, 2024  
