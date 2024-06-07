Sun here and there

A cloudy day at the South Gare and Paddys Hole but I liked the way the sun broke through the clouds and sparkled on the water. The wind was howling a gale whistle around the car which made it rock so photos were taken between gusts. It was definitely not a walking day temps were 12-14C but windchill was making it feel cooler. The tanker was passing as I took this shot to unload its cargo a bit further up the river.

Better on black



