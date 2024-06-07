Previous
Sun here and there by craftymeg
Sun here and there

A cloudy day at the South Gare and Paddys Hole but I liked the way the sun broke through the clouds and sparkled on the water. The wind was howling a gale whistle around the car which made it rock so photos were taken between gusts. It was definitely not a walking day temps were 12-14C but windchill was making it feel cooler. The tanker was passing as I took this shot to unload its cargo a bit further up the river.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Mags ace
I like the drama the sky gives your capture!
June 7th, 2024  
Michelle
Very dramatic sky!
June 7th, 2024  
