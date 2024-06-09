Sign up
154 / 365
Graze
Loved this image of ewes munching on fresh green grass, the Hawthorne in full flower and the very patched up hedge and drystone wall. Basically this is the top of the moor in one shot!!
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4170
photos
159
followers
71
following
Beverley
ace
Beautiful scene, lovely lush grass for them…
June 9th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
June 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful and so green!
June 9th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah that’s lovely
June 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful rural scene of the ewes grazing on the lush green grass on the verges ! fav
June 9th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A lovely country scene. Of course I especially like seeing the sheep
June 9th, 2024
