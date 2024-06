Castleton from Commondale Moor

Just the right spot to get the row of houses on the hill which is Castleton. I have never taken it from this angle and I think it looks nicer than the angle I usually take it from. It looks sunny and warm but there were dark clouds and temps of only 12c, I also can’t believe it’s June! .

Nice on black



