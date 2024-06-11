Previous
Rabbit hole!! by craftymeg
Rabbit hole!!

I’ve fallen down the rabbit hole of Craft Wax Seal Stamping. Yet another craft hobby that is so relaxing and compulsive! I have made so many seals and now will have to make cards to use them. They are very strong when cold and make great fobs and dangles for cards and journals and could be made into earrings and jewellery!!
Trouble is I keep seeing more that I would love to try but over here in the UK they are more expensive than in the USA so I have to choose carefully!
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
Margaret Brown

Mags ace
They are lovely! You're so talented.
June 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh how interesting, never saw this before.
June 11th, 2024  
Barb ace
Love these, Margaret! You are so talented! Guess I just agreed with @marlboromaam LOL Didn't see her comment above, but she's absolutely right...VERY talented!
June 11th, 2024  
