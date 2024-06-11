Rabbit hole!!

I’ve fallen down the rabbit hole of Craft Wax Seal Stamping. Yet another craft hobby that is so relaxing and compulsive! I have made so many seals and now will have to make cards to use them. They are very strong when cold and make great fobs and dangles for cards and journals and could be made into earrings and jewellery!!

Trouble is I keep seeing more that I would love to try but over here in the UK they are more expensive than in the USA so I have to choose carefully!

Better on black



