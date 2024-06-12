Previous
Foxglove by craftymeg
157 / 365

Foxglove

The wild foxgloves are out in profusion across the moors, they are all pink apart from a creamy/white one here and there. Lovely against the drystone walls and hedges along the verges of the moorland roads. The temps were only 12c when I took this photo, it’s so cold here still. I can’t believe we are waking up to central heating and outdoor temps of only 5- 7C reaching only 12-14C these past few days. The sun is warm but air temps are very cool.
Nice on black

Thank you for your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 12th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely! Nice composition too!
June 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely color!
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise