Previous
159 / 365
Hanging out
A photo of wild Foxgloves growing next to another drystone wall. So pretty, they are very prolific at the moment, the moorland verges are covered.
Nice on black
Thank you for your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
2
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4175
photos
159
followers
71
following
View this month »
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
Tags
-wall-june
,
moorland-foxgloves-drystone
Michelle
Lovely pop of colour against the greens and stonework
June 14th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
They are such incredibly eye=catching in their setting.
June 14th, 2024
