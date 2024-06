Cotton Grass

The moors are covered with prolific patches of cotton grass. This year it seems to be doing well, I think the rain that has killed all our garden plants has helped these grasses spread into more areas across the moorland top. The heather seems to be doing well too, the bell heather is just showing colour and if this warmer weather keeps up I think we will have some showing next week.

Best on black

