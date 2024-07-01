Previous
Another by craftymeg
176 / 365

Another

From Richmond the other day, it was a lovely day. Today is wet and miserable only 15c so it is nice to look back and see the few days it was like summer!
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Such a pretty view through the trees
July 1st, 2024  
Michelle
Looks an amazing place
July 1st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise