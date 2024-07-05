Previous
Harmonious by craftymeg
Harmonious

Couldn’t resist this collection of muted shades, which are always missing from standard sets of pencils. They have just been released by Castle Arts and are on sale in most countries although the firm is just a few miles away in the Newcastle area. I just love the nature colours and can’t wait to use them. It’s a set of 72 and was a very reasonable price and is the first set of its kind though I have no doubt everyone will jump on the bandwagon and do something very similar.
Margaret Brown

