Previous
181 / 365
After the rain
This afternoon it pored down yet again and our poor roses took another bashing. They had just recovered from the last downpour yesterday.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4197
photos
158
followers
71
following
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
KV
ace
Lovely pink.
July 6th, 2024
