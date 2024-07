Vipers Bugloss

A beautiful blue I have never seen or heard off before. We visited the Walled Gardens at Kirkleatham near Redcar this afternoon and the colours were beautiful. Some oldies and some new varieties I have never seen before were in mixed beds of perennials with water features and a maize of espalier apples, it was a nice afternoon and something I had been wanting to see for a few years.

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.