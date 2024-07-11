Sign up
Previous
186 / 365
Dahlia
SOOC, the dahlias were beautiful in the sunshine, this one seems to have avoided the worst of the rain and wind.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
5
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4202
photos
158
followers
71
following
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 12
Tags
dahlia-orange-perennial-bedder-july
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful, adore the colour
July 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Spectacular bloom
July 11th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful
July 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beauttiful
July 11th, 2024
carol white
ace
A beautiful dahlia. Fav 😊
July 11th, 2024
