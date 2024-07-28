Previous
Bell Heather by craftymeg
Bell Heather

The bell heather is still bright and very plentiful despite the cloudy weather and rainy afternoon. We are amazed at how much there is in certain places on the moor. We found an area between Hutton le hole and Lealholm that was really colourful. The true Ling is a few weeks before it starts to flower but it is in bud ready to burst into flower around mid August onwards. This year it’s been participating colourful.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Margaret Brown

Barb ace
Gorgeous field of heather!
July 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
July 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
So beautiful!
July 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Sooooo pretty
July 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing field!
July 28th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely pink field!
July 28th, 2024  
*lynn ace
Oh, wow! gorgeous field of flowers
July 28th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Wow - gorgeous!
July 28th, 2024  
KV ace
What a contrast the colorful heather provides against that gray sky.
July 28th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Woowee!
July 28th, 2024  
haskar ace
This field looks wonderful and the color is phenomenal.
July 28th, 2024  
