Bell Heather

The bell heather is still bright and very plentiful despite the cloudy weather and rainy afternoon. We are amazed at how much there is in certain places on the moor. We found an area between Hutton le hole and Lealholm that was really colourful. The true Ling is a few weeks before it starts to flower but it is in bud ready to burst into flower around mid August onwards. This year it’s been participating colourful.

Best on black



