204 / 365
Getting better
Our wall-baskets are finally taking off. It’s been a slow year for bedding plants. So colourful to go into August and give a good show for our family get together in a week or two.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
Mags
ace
They look gorgeous!
July 29th, 2024
