Getting better by craftymeg
204 / 365

Getting better

Our wall-baskets are finally taking off. It’s been a slow year for bedding plants. So colourful to go into August and give a good show for our family get together in a week or two.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Margaret Brown

Mags ace
They look gorgeous!
July 29th, 2024  
