Weed?

I’m not sure what this yellow low growing plant is at all, it was found growing in the grass that was growing around Paddys Hole harbour it’s height was about 35-40CM , I’ve searched my wild flower books and on line but it doesn’t seem to fall into any of the usual categories. It is pretty and to me, unusual.

Best on black



