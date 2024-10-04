Previous
The Blacksmiths Arms by craftymeg
The Blacksmiths Arms

We were over at Lastingham today for my birthday lunch. It’s a lovely old country pub that is filled with atmosphere, log fire, polished brasses, and ceilings full of tankards and cloth caps.
The first time we visited a few years ago they were in the middle of a power cut. So there were candles everywhere a reduced menu and so much ambience we didn’t want to leave.
I’ve been spoilt rotten and tomorrow because of work and it being the weekend the family are coming.
I might need my bed by tomorrow night. !!
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
Happy birthday! That's a cool capture with all those steins and mugs overhead.
October 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday Mags ! What a lovely capture - love all those Pewter mugs and tankards hanging from the old beams in the ceiling !
October 4th, 2024  
haskar ace
Happy Birthday! Very atmospheric place.
October 4th, 2024  
Pat
Happy birthday! What a lovely place to celebrate it.
October 4th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Happy birthday Margaret. This is fabulous, I love all the pans and tankards.
October 4th, 2024  
