The Blacksmiths Arms

We were over at Lastingham today for my birthday lunch. It’s a lovely old country pub that is filled with atmosphere, log fire, polished brasses, and ceilings full of tankards and cloth caps.

The first time we visited a few years ago they were in the middle of a power cut. So there were candles everywhere a reduced menu and so much ambience we didn’t want to leave.

I’ve been spoilt rotten and tomorrow because of work and it being the weekend the family are coming.

I might need my bed by tomorrow night. !!

