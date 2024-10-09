Sign up
276 / 365
Pink
From just one of my birthday bouquets a lovely gift along with chocolates from my neighbours. So unexpected they were a lovely surprise.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4292
photos
157
followers
71
following
Tags
pink-roses-cut-flowers-bouquet-october
Michelle
Beautiful coloured Roses
October 9th, 2024
Dianne
ace
These are gorgeous.
October 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Oh these are just too gorgeous Margaret, Happy Birthday :-)
October 9th, 2024
Lesley
ace
A perfect pink. Beautiful
October 9th, 2024
