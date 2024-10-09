Previous
Pink by craftymeg
276 / 365

Pink

From just one of my birthday bouquets a lovely gift along with chocolates from my neighbours. So unexpected they were a lovely surprise.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Beautiful coloured Roses
October 9th, 2024  
Dianne ace
These are gorgeous.
October 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Oh these are just too gorgeous Margaret, Happy Birthday :-)
October 9th, 2024  
Lesley ace
A perfect pink. Beautiful
October 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise