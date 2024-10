Steep

Just look at the road this rider has come up that’s some sticking power!! The road passes through Hob Hole and comes up a steep bank towards Kildale/ Commondale road and from Westerdale. There was no sun but at least it was dry and very cloudy. This shows how brown the moor has become in just a few short weeks.

A bit better on black



