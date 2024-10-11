Previous
Aurora by craftymeg
278 / 365

Aurora

We were treat to the Northern Lights late last night! They were so strong and astonishing, we managed to get a few photos here but we had light pollution luckily this photo was taken by our son nearer to the coast in a darker sky. It’s SOOC and a jpg which is amazing. We have never had them this strong. I think they would have give other countries a run for their money!! If tonight stays clear there is another chance to see them here in the NE of the Uk.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and for all our appreciated and welcome.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Amazing!
October 11th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very beautiful.
October 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Wow, one advantage to being so much further north! A beauty
October 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
October 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So thrillingly wonderful , - fav
October 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise