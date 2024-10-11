Aurora

We were treat to the Northern Lights late last night! They were so strong and astonishing, we managed to get a few photos here but we had light pollution luckily this photo was taken by our son nearer to the coast in a darker sky. It’s SOOC and a jpg which is amazing. We have never had them this strong. I think they would have give other countries a run for their money!! If tonight stays clear there is another chance to see them here in the NE of the Uk.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and for all our appreciated and welcome.