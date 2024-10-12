Previous
Jogging along by craftymeg
279 / 365

Jogging along

Caught this pic as we were traveling up to Clay Bank near Chop Gate and Bilsdale. The jogger was just going at the right pace for his little four legged friend. He still had a way to go before he reached the top of the bank. I think the narrow road was making his going a bit harder as he was having to stay away from the cars that were passing, it was a busy day. It was cool but sunny and the leaves are just starting to turn into their many autumn colors.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.

12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture, I do feel sorry for the dog in the traffic though.
October 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise