Jogging along

Caught this pic as we were traveling up to Clay Bank near Chop Gate and Bilsdale. The jogger was just going at the right pace for his little four legged friend. He still had a way to go before he reached the top of the bank. I think the narrow road was making his going a bit harder as he was having to stay away from the cars that were passing, it was a busy day. It was cool but sunny and the leaves are just starting to turn into their many autumn colors.

