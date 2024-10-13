Previous
Long and winding road by craftymeg
280 / 365

Long and winding road

An autumn mellow afternoon over the moors, the trees are turning and the bracken is golden. It was a beautiful day with cool temps and no wind. Nicer on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and fears. All are appreciated and welcome.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beverley
A beautiful country Lane… in the sunshine. Awesome
October 13th, 2024  
Mags
A gorgeous country scene. Like a little slice of heaven.
October 13th, 2024  
Diana
Perfect title for a fabulous capture!
October 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
A beautiful sunny scene !
October 13th, 2024  
Boxplayer
Beautiful light
October 13th, 2024  
