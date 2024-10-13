Sign up
Previous
280 / 365
Long and winding road
An autumn mellow afternoon over the moors, the trees are turning and the bracken is golden. It was a beautiful day with cool temps and no wind. Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and fears. All are appreciated and welcome.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
moor
,
-land-road-mellow-sun-golden-bracken-october
Beverley
ace
A beautiful country Lane… in the sunshine. Awesome
October 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
A gorgeous country scene. Like a little slice of heaven.
October 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Perfect title for a fabulous capture!
October 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful sunny scene !
October 13th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful light
October 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
