Golden Beech
A lovely green beech turning golden, red and yellow in the grounds of Grinkle Park near the coast. How beautiful most of the trees are turning and so pretty.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All our appreciated and welcome.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
green
,
colours
,
october
,
–
,
-beech-autumn
