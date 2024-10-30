Previous
Colourful by craftymeg
297 / 365

Colourful

Just a chewed up shroom but still very colourful. Another taken by my granddaughter who has caught a really colourful autumn day a week or so ago.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise