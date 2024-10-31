Sign up
Previous
298 / 365
Spooky!!
Just a quick shot of my son’s handiwork painting a pumpkin ! I liked the finished result, he had just finished when he took this photo.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all appreciated and welcome.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
pumpkin-halloween-painted-october
Harry J Benson
ace
Cute Artwork
October 31st, 2024
Michelle
Very artistic
October 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh very nice!
October 31st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Oo I like it a lot! Brilliant!
October 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
