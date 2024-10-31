Previous
Spooky!! by craftymeg
Spooky!!

Just a quick shot of my son’s handiwork painting a pumpkin ! I liked the finished result, he had just finished when he took this photo.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Harry J Benson ace
Cute Artwork
October 31st, 2024  
Michelle
Very artistic
October 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh very nice!
October 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Oo I like it a lot! Brilliant!
October 31st, 2024  
