Another hill and rider!

Taken over at Commondale yesterday, another very tired cyclist! It was a lovely day apart from the smoke from landowners burning the heather off.

It’s awful to see the way the smoke hangs in the air above the moor polluting and damaging the air quality. The line of smoke can be seen in the photo and there was no getting away from the affects so we kept the windows closed and tried to steer clear of the worst of the burning.

The moors can be seen as very brown now the heather has died back, this is what it looks like pretty much 2/3rds of the year. Temps were between 12-14c while we were on the tops.

