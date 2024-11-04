All done

Well at least all the ones I have to post are done. I have another 10 to make but will post the ones I have made so far.

I have made 50 in the past 2 weeks so phew glad they are done.

I have been up to my eyes with ink, glue and glitter and there is a trail around the carpets upstairs and bathroom floor of very sparkly glitter because as careful as I am I still manage to spread it like fairy dust. Poor hubbie often has a sprinkle when I give him a hug! So now I can relax a little, I enjoy making them but prefer to make singles and orders. I have made them all on the same theme this year, ‘snowflakes’ and glitter!

For anyone interested they are made by masking and ink blending followed by stamping and glitter then mounted on a DL card and finished with a greeting.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.

