Pretty Girl

Our granddaughters rescue kitty has grown into a very pretty loving independent little girl and our little miss diva loves her. Her name is Pumpkin and she really suits it ! She is a teenager and is a total disaster area when playing, hubbie found her hanging off the top of the curtains the other day when he visited which is one of her fav spots at the moment.

Best on black



