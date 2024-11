Brother

This is Pumpkins brother Sprouty, he’s a gorgeous bundle of fun and fur. He and his sister are a handful but so loving and gentle, he’s our grandsons kitty. As you can see they have such a bond, never scratch or bite and put up with all the manhandling they get. They just take it all and in return they are loved by the whole family.

Best on black



