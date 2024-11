Another angle

A wintery Roseberry Topping, golden with bracken and brown heather. The visitors still trek to the top but bad days are given a miss. The Crossed Keys pub is a welcome sight at the end of the trek and always has plenty of customers no matter what time of year it is. Taken the end of last month when there were still a few leaves on the tree.

Best on black



